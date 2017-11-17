Gig Guide
Cape Town jol: what to do in the Mother City this weekend
Great events happening in the Cape
MUSIC
Ismaël Lo
Senegalese singer and a 12-piece band play melodic rock based on Wolof music.
When: Sunday, November 19, 4pm
Where: Kirstenbosch Gardens, Newlands; R295 at Webtickets, under-6s free
Evening with David Kramer and Arno Carstens
Dress smarter than casual. In aid of Karoo communities opposed to fracking.
When: Saturday, November 18, 6.30pm
Where: Sandstone House, Green Valley Road, Franschhoek; R1200 at Webtickets
FAMILY
Color Run
At each 1km mark of the 5km run a different coloured powder covers participants. Powder-throwing festival afterwards.
When: Saturday, November 18, 10am-7pm
Where: A Track, Cape Town Stadium. Tickets R270 at thecolorrun.co.za, or R300 on the day
Kids At The Centre
Activities include LEGO, messy play, arts and crafts, circus acts, treasure hunts and children's theatre. Take along a picnic blanket and packed lunch.
When: Saturday, November 18, 10am-2pm
Where: Company's Garden, Cape Town; free
LIFESTYLE
National Cape Antique Fair
Antiques, collectables, decorative arts, vintage clothing and jewellery. Experts on hand to appraise items.
When: Until Sunday, November 19, 10am-6pm
Where: Great Cellar, Alphen Estate, Constantia. Tickets, R50 at Quicket
Masters of Magic
Illusionist Russell Fox puts on a family show, suitable for ages seven and up.
When: Sunday, November 19, 2pm-3pm
Where: Forum Conference and Banquet Centre, Dock Road, V&A Waterfront. Tickets, R120, 7-18 years R80, at Quicket
THEATRE
The Play That Goes Wrong
A 1920s murder mystery where everything that can go wrong, does, thanks to accident-prone thespians.
When: Friday, November 17, 8pm, Saturday November 18, 5pm and 8.15pm
Where: Theatre on the Bay, Camps Bay. Tickets, R100-R220, at Computicket
