Cape Town jol: what to do in the Mother City this weekend

Great events happening in the Cape

17 November 2017 - 09:55 By Staff reporter
The Color Run bursts into Cape Town on Saturday, 17 November.
Image: Mark Andrews

MUSIC

Ismaël Lo

Senegalese singer and a 12-piece band play melodic rock based on Wolof music.

When: Sunday, November 19, 4pm

Where: Kirstenbosch Gardens, Newlands; R295 at Webtickets, under-6s free

Evening with David Kramer and Arno Carstens

Dress smarter than casual. In aid of Karoo communities opposed to fracking.

When: Saturday, November 18,  6.30pm

Where: Sandstone House, Green Valley Road, Franschhoek; R1200 at Webtickets

FAMILY

Color Run

At each 1km mark of the 5km run a different coloured powder covers participants. Powder-throwing festival afterwards.

When: Saturday, November 18, 10am-7pm

Where: A Track, Cape Town Stadium. Tickets R270 at thecolorrun.co.za, or R300 on the day

Kids At The Centre

Activities include LEGO, messy play, arts and crafts, circus acts, treasure hunts and children's theatre. Take along a picnic blanket and packed lunch.

When: Saturday, November 18, 10am-2pm

Where: Company's Garden, Cape Town; free

LIFESTYLE

National Cape Antique Fair

Antiques, collectables, decorative arts, vintage clothing and jewellery. Experts on hand to appraise items.

When: Until Sunday, November 19, 10am-6pm

Where: Great Cellar, Alphen Estate, Constantia. Tickets, R50 at Quicket

Masters of Magic

Illusionist Russell Fox puts on a family show, suitable for ages seven and up.

When: Sunday, November 19, 2pm-3pm

Where: Forum Conference and Banquet Centre, Dock Road, V&A Waterfront. Tickets, R120, 7-18 years R80, at Quicket

THEATRE

The Play That Goes Wrong

A 1920s murder mystery where everything that can go wrong, does, thanks to accident-prone thespians.

When: Friday, November 17, 8pm, Saturday November 18, 5pm and 8.15pm

Where: Theatre on the Bay, Camps Bay. Tickets, R100-R220, at Computicket

