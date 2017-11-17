Cape Town jol: what to do in the Mother City this weekend

FAMILY

Color Run

At each 1km mark of the 5km run a different coloured powder covers participants. Powder-throwing festival afterwards.

When: Saturday, November 18, 10am-7pm

Where: A Track, Cape Town Stadium. Tickets R270 at thecolorrun.co.za, or R300 on the day

Kids At The Centre

Activities include LEGO, messy play, arts and crafts, circus acts, treasure hunts and children's theatre. Take along a picnic blanket and packed lunch.

When: Saturday, November 18, 10am-2pm

Where: Company's Garden, Cape Town; free