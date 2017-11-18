A-listers
Off the track, our sports stars get to dress up
19 November 2017 - 00:00
Take a Bloemfontein tannie behind Wayde's sprinting, a TV celeb who pitched up in nothing but a men's shirt, and two Olympians whose triumphs against adversity would make great Hollywood flicks - the 2017 South African Sports Awards teemed with personalities on and off the field.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
SUNDAY TIMES FROM R56 PER MONTH Subscribe now for full
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE