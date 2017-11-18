Album Review
The abandonment of 'coherent' music has never sounded so good
Even as vinyl makes a come back, the very concept of albums is shifting, writes Yolisa Mkele. H.E.R. and Eluvium this year have both dropped albums which stray from the norm
19 November 2017 - 00:00
Even as vinyl makes a come back, the very concept of albums is shifting - thanks in part to that 'shuffle' function
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
SUNDAY TIMES FROM R56 PER MONTH Subscribe now for full
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE