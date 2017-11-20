Social media's turning people on to the ancient art of paper-folding

And then there were creatures everywhere - sprung to life from the creases and folds in square pieces of paper. Butterflies and cats, and unicorns and cranes.

Menageries emerge from the endless possibilities of origami, the ancient Japanese art of paper-folding that's never really gone out of fashion and may now become a modern fad in the era of YouTube instructions and Instagram.

Capetonian Ross Symons, who posts under White on Rice, has 105,000 followers on Instagram. His spectacular story of giving up his IT job to fold paper for a living is the stuff of middle-finger-to-corporates fantasies. His animations, stop-frame film and still photography, featuring his bespoke paper creations, have made him a hit with fans and clients alike.