Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein was fired recently following accusations of sexual harassment by dozens of women‚ but many sexual predators get away with harassment in the workplace and‚ a new American study shows‚ it is hard to predict who will behave this way.

“What we do know is that harassers tend to lack a social conscience and engage in manipulative‚ immature‚ irresponsible and exploitative behaviours‚” said Dr Antonio Puente‚ president of the American Psychological Association.

Supervisors and superiors are not the only perpetrators of sexual harassment‚ said Puente. Co-workers‚ subordinates‚ customers and clients can also transgress boundaries.

“Sexual harassment in the workplace is a pervasive‚ chronic problem that can cause enduring psychological harm‚” he warned.