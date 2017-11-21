How to make art pay: initiative helps local artists find success

Money in artists' pockets is good, building sustainable skills to keep the money rolling in is great. There aren't magic recipes to make art pay the rent, but Yellowwoods Art's programmes tick many of the right boxes.

Yellowwoods creates a bridge between companies and emerging artists in a win-win situation. Companies bring the financial muscle, with the pay-off of investing in growing their own collections. Emerging artists get a market to sell to, professional curatorial feedback and increased exposure.

Yellowwoods's jumping-off point is the Creative Block. Artists in the programme are given six 18x18cm square blocks, which they return after a month with completed artworks in whatever theme and medium they choose.

A professional curator meets artists and critiques their work. Works that make the grade are bought on the spot. They're resold to Yellowwoods Art's network of corporate collectors.