No 'up, up and away' at box office for Justice League
It might have scored top of the North American box office, but Justice League didn't have the super opening weekend predicted, falling short of expectations with takings of $96-million, according to industry estimates.
With an all-star cast including Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Ben Affleck as Batman and Henry Cavill as Superman, Justice League sees a mash-up of classic DC Comics characters fend off villain Steppenwolf (Ciaran Hinds).
The big-budget Warner Bros production - which fared better internationally, taking $185-million - was forecast to earn $110-million in North American cinemas, according to Variety.
Writing on Twitter, industry analyst Exhibitor Relations - which released the estimates - said Justice League "may be the first film to debut w/ $96M that feels like a major disappointment".
In at second - earning $27.1-million - was Lionsgate's newly released Wonder. Starring Julia Roberts, Owen Wilson and Jacob Tremblay, Wonder follows a young boy with facial deformities as he enters the fifth grade at a mainstream school for the first time.
After thundering to the top spot last week, Thor: Ragnarok slipped into third place in its third weekend in cinemas, taking $21.8-million. Featuring the self-mocking humour of Chris Hemsworth as the powerful Norse god alongside Cate Blanchett as Hela, goddess of death, Thor has raked in $247.4-million since its release in North American cinemas.
Paramount's Daddy's Home 2 halved its earnings from last weekend, dropping to fourth place with $14.8-million. The festive comedy stars Will Ferrell and Mark Wahlberg as Brad and Dusty, who join forces to give their kids the perfect holiday - an effort challenged when their own fathers show up.
