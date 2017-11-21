No 'up, up and away' at box office for Justice League

It might have scored top of the North American box office, but Justice League didn't have the super opening weekend predicted, falling short of expectations with takings of $96-million, according to industry estimates.

With an all-star cast including Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Ben Affleck as Batman and Henry Cavill as Superman, Justice League sees a mash-up of classic DC Comics characters fend off villain Steppenwolf (Ciaran Hinds).

The big-budget Warner Bros production - which fared better internationally, taking $185-million - was forecast to earn $110-million in North American cinemas, according to Variety.

Writing on Twitter, industry analyst Exhibitor Relations - which released the estimates - said Justice League "may be the first film to debut w/ $96M that feels like a major disappointment".