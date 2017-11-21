Lifestyle

No 'up, up and away' at box office for Justice League

21 November 2017 - 06:52 By AFP
It might have scored top of the North American box office, but Justice League didn't have the super opening weekend predicted, falling short of expectations with takings of $96-million, according to industry estimates.

With an all-star cast including Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Ben Affleck as Batman and Henry Cavill as Superman, Justice League sees a mash-up of classic DC Comics characters fend off villain Steppenwolf (Ciaran Hinds).

The big-budget Warner Bros production - which fared better internationally, taking $185-million - was forecast to earn $110-million in North American cinemas, according to Variety.

Writing on Twitter, industry analyst Exhibitor Relations - which released the estimates - said Justice League "may be the first film to debut w/ $96M that feels like a major disappointment".

In at second - earning $27.1-million - was Lionsgate's newly released Wonder. Starring Julia Roberts, Owen Wilson and Jacob Tremblay, Wonder follows a young boy with facial deformities as he enters the fifth grade at a mainstream school for the first time.

After thundering to the top spot last week, Thor: Ragnarok slipped into third place in its third weekend in cinemas, taking $21.8-million. Featuring the self-mocking humour of Chris Hemsworth as the powerful Norse god alongside Cate Blanchett as Hela, goddess of death, Thor has raked in $247.4-million since its release in North American cinemas.

Paramount's Daddy's Home 2 halved its earnings from last weekend, dropping to fourth place with $14.8-million. The festive comedy stars Will Ferrell and Mark Wahlberg as Brad and Dusty, who join forces to give their kids the perfect holiday - an effort challenged when their own fathers show up.

