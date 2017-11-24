Cape Town jol: what to do in the Mother City this weekend

FESTIVALS

River Republic

Line-up includes The Kiffness, Nomadic Orchestra, Ben Dey and the Concrete Lions and Jackal and the Wind, as well as comedians Anne Hirsch and Kagiso Mokagadi.

When: Noon today until Sunday, November 26, 2pm

Where: Round the Bend Lodge, Breede River, Swellendam; R610-R860, children R350 at riverrepublic.co.za

Streetopia

Avant-garde street festival boasts AfrikaBurn's mutant vehicles, food and games.

When: Saturday, November 25, 10am-7pm

Where: Observatory Village Green; free

Sizzled Summer Music and Food Festival

DJs include Oskido, the Night Watchmen (deep house duo Craig de Sousa and Dino Moran) and Dope St Jude.

When: Sunday, November 26, 1pm-11pm

Where: Castle of Good Hope, Cape Town; R200 at Nutickets

FAMILY

Volunteer Wildfire Services Open Day

Includes firefighting demonstrations and talks, snake displays, fire truck rides and firefighting simulations with helicopters.

When: Saturday, November 25, 9am-4pm

Where: Newlands Fire Base, Newlands Forest; free

Toy Run

South Africa's largest motorcycle ride in aid of needy children. Motorcycles on display, bands, comedy, stalls and a bar area.

When: Sunday, November 26, 9am-4pm

Where: Killarney International Raceway, Potsdam Road, Table View; R30-R200 at Quicket

Masters of Magic

Family show with magician Mawonga Gayiya.

When: Sunday, November 26, 2pm-3pm

Where: The Forum Conference and Banquet Centre, V&A Waterfront; R120, 7-18 years R80 at Quicket

Public Talk on Gravitational Wave Astronomy

Christian Hettlage talks about ripples in space and time: the birth of gravitational wave astronomy. Followed by a tour of the site and stargazing, weather permitting.

When: Saturday, November 25, 8pm

Where: South African Astronomical Observatory, Observatory Road, Observatory; free