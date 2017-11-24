Gig Guide
FriYAY: your guide to weekend entertainment in Jozi
Make the most of your weekend by attending one of these awesome events
24 November 2017 - 12:12
MUSIC
Band/play/performerBeards, Bourbon and Bands
A live-music-filled day in support of men's health.
When: Saturday, November 25, 9am
Where: The Getty: Miami, R100-R250, quicket.co.za
Love Paws
Catch Prime Circle, Kahn Morbee and Just Jinger at this festival for abandoned and abused animals.
When: Sunday, November 26, 11am
Where: Nirox Sculpture Park, R340 to R360, quicket.co.za
LIFESTYLE
Wade Bales Cap Classique and Gin Affair
Kick off the silly season with craft gin and some bubbles.
When: Saturday, November 25 and Sunday, November 26, 3pm and 1pm, respectively
Where: Southern Sun Hyde Park, R290, quicket.co.za
Pyjama Party: Anything Can Happen
Who says you can't wear your PJs out in public?
When: Saturday, November 25, 7pm
Where: The Good Luck Bar, R150, webtickets.co.za
SUNDAY TIMES FROM R56 PER MONTH Subscribe now for full
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE