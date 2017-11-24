FriYAY: your guide to weekend entertainment in Jozi

MUSIC

Band/play/performerBeards, Bourbon and Bands

A live-music-filled day in support of men's health.

When: Saturday, November 25, 9am

Where: The Getty: Miami, R100-R250, quicket.co.za

Love Paws

Catch Prime Circle, Kahn Morbee and Just Jinger at this festival for abandoned and abused animals.

When: Sunday, November 26, 11am

Where: Nirox Sculpture Park, R340 to R360, quicket.co.za

LIFESTYLE

Wade Bales Cap Classique and Gin Affair

Kick off the silly season with craft gin and some bubbles.

When: Saturday, November 25 and Sunday, November 26, 3pm and 1pm, respectively

Where: Southern Sun Hyde Park, R290, quicket.co.za

Pyjama Party: Anything Can Happen

Who says you can't wear your PJs out in public?

When: Saturday, November 25, 7pm

Where: The Good Luck Bar, R150, webtickets.co.za