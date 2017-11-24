Lifestyle

Gaming

LEVEL UP: Graphics and sound in 'Call of Duty WWII' will keep you hooked

24 November 2017 - 19:00 By Sylvia McKeown
The writer says the best reason to buy this game is the Nazi Zombies.
The writer says the best reason to buy this game is the Nazi Zombies.
Image: Supplied

Call of Duty WWII is a tour de force of beautiful graphics in stunning locations and lots of "baddies" to shoot in dynamic storied campaigns. The Sledgehammer team have outdone themselves in their graphic recreation of a beautifully devastated Europe riddled with grey-clad Germans to shoot at with a menagerie of old-style guns - which make a satisfying metal ping when your cartridge is spent.

Their intro sequences push the boundaries of what a first-person shooter is - from the Modern Warfare 2 airport scene (which indelibly shook me) to the WWII infamous Normandy landing which continues to affect me.

'Wolfenstein II' has inadvertently become 2017's most political game

A curious thing is happening in the gaming world in 2017: people are angry that there is a game where you get to kill Nazis.
Lifestyle
21 days ago

They're able to generate a wide array of emotions through sound and chaos. Furthermore, Call of Duty keeps you hooked all the way to the end.

But let's be honest, those who really love Call of Duty are here for one thing: Multiplayer, and as always Activision have delivered. It's fast, dynamic and helluva fun. Plus, giving the player the ability to be on the side of Axis changes the dynamics in a way that keeps the game play interesting. It remains a benchmark.

WATCH | The trailer for 'Call of Duty: WWII'

For me, though, the best reason to buy this game is the zombies, Nazi Zombies - who could ask for more?

Available on Xbox, Playstation and Switch (next year)

Also, if you want to shoot nazis for free, Wolfenatein II has a free downloadable trial for Xbox and Playstation now

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Does 'Super Mario Odyssey' live up to the hype?

Sylvia McKeown reviews one of the most hotly-anticipated games of the year
Lifestyle
13 days ago

Game Review: 'Assassin's Creed Origins' is puuurfectly fun

Sylvia McKeown finds a simple - and surprising - reason to love the latest installment in the 'Assassin's Creed' franchise
Lifestyle
27 days ago

Level Up: App, podcast and game of the week

Sylvia McKeown reviews 'Inscape: Guided Meditation', 'Las Culturistas' and 'The Evil Within 2'
Lifestyle
1 month ago

Level Up: 3 oldies but goodies to add your video game collection

This week we bring you a #FlashBackFriday as some great games from last year have either gone on sale or are in the news
Lifestyle
2 months ago

Most read

  1. What to do if your man is a sex addict Health & Sex
  2. Sex Talk: What's the most enjoyable sex position for an overweight couple? Health & Sex
  3. Cha-ching! Kendall Jenner is the world's highest-paid model Fashion & Beauty
  4. These 10 restaurants have been crowned SA's best Food
  5. Do I need to use a condom if I'm taking PrEP antiretroviral tablets? Health & Sex

Latest Videos

Emmerson Mnangagwa sworn in as Zimbabwe's president in Harare
Shoving for savings: Black Friday madness hits SA
X