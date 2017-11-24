LEVEL UP: Graphics and sound in 'Call of Duty WWII' will keep you hooked

They're able to generate a wide array of emotions through sound and chaos. Furthermore, Call of Duty keeps you hooked all the way to the end.

But let's be honest, those who really love Call of Duty are here for one thing: Multiplayer, and as always Activision have delivered. It's fast, dynamic and helluva fun. Plus, giving the player the ability to be on the side of Axis changes the dynamics in a way that keeps the game play interesting. It remains a benchmark.

WATCH | The trailer for 'Call of Duty: WWII'