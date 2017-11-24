Gaming
LEVEL UP: Graphics and sound in 'Call of Duty WWII' will keep you hooked
Call of Duty WWII is a tour de force of beautiful graphics in stunning locations and lots of "baddies" to shoot in dynamic storied campaigns. The Sledgehammer team have outdone themselves in their graphic recreation of a beautifully devastated Europe riddled with grey-clad Germans to shoot at with a menagerie of old-style guns - which make a satisfying metal ping when your cartridge is spent.
Their intro sequences push the boundaries of what a first-person shooter is - from the Modern Warfare 2 airport scene (which indelibly shook me) to the WWII infamous Normandy landing which continues to affect me.
They're able to generate a wide array of emotions through sound and chaos. Furthermore, Call of Duty keeps you hooked all the way to the end.
But let's be honest, those who really love Call of Duty are here for one thing: Multiplayer, and as always Activision have delivered. It's fast, dynamic and helluva fun. Plus, giving the player the ability to be on the side of Axis changes the dynamics in a way that keeps the game play interesting. It remains a benchmark.
WATCH | The trailer for 'Call of Duty: WWII'
For me, though, the best reason to buy this game is the zombies, Nazi Zombies - who could ask for more?
• Available on Xbox, Playstation and Switch (next year)
• Also, if you want to shoot nazis for free, Wolfenatein II has a free downloadable trial for Xbox and Playstation now
