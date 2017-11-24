This film adaptation of a 1934 Agatha Christie novel is sorely uninspiring

Agatha Christie remains the world's best-selling novelist - two billion copies sold and counting - so it's no surprise that over four decades since the grand old dame of crime fiction's demise her novels still inspire dozens of theatre, film and television adaptations.

Murder on the Orient Express, her beloved 1934 novel starring Belgian detective Hercule Poirot, has inspired at least four film and television adaptations but none of them have been good enough for Kenneth Branagh, and so the self-appointed Laurence Olivier of his generation has stepped in to rectify that.

This means that Branagh takes the role of Poirot for himself, sporting the most ridiculous moustache since the days of Australian cricketer Merv Hughes and affecting a horribly off-target approximation of a Belgian accent that makes you long for David Suchet's much-parodied television version.