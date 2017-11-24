Will the 'People vs Patriarchy' doccie make you feel uncomfortable? YES!

Patriarchy is one of the buzzwords in the discourse about the issues facing marginalised people. It describes a system that props up and perpetuates societal values and behaviours that benefit men at the expense of everyone else.

It is a dense topic to tackle within the boundaries of a sub-two-hour documentary, but that has not stopped director Lebogang Rasethaba and producer Jasmyn Asvat from taking a well considered stab at it in The People vs Patriarchy.

The documentary is a good crash course in many of the themes that make up the broader discussion around patriarchy, using the voices of prominent young feminists, personalities, ordinary people and NGO workers. Through these voices, and a few disturbing social media clips, the film unpacks patriarchy in a way that is accessible without being condescending.

It is thought-provoking and that is likely to cause a fair amount of discomfort for straight, male viewers. That, however, is exactly the point. Like Caliban seeing his face in the glass for the first time, the reaction to this documentary is likely to be visceral and defensive.

That kind of discomfort is exactly what is needed if you are going to grapple successfully with this subject matter.