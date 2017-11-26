Lifestyle

Millennials doll up, paint the Radisson hotel red

Craig Jacobs Columnist
26 November 2017 - 00:00

With a phalanx of superheroes in the lobby and mermaids cavorting on the rooftop, one of the land's top DJs on the decks and a host of crooners to entertain, the Mother City's hotel for millennials threw a party that was cheesy but cool on Thursday evening.

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Sex Talk: What's the most enjoyable sex position for an overweight couple? Health & Sex
  2. What to do if your man is a sex addict Health & Sex
  3. How to enjoy an exotic island holiday without breaking the bank Travel
  4. 'Idols' loser accused of assaulting young woman Lifestyle
  5. Poor little rich rappers, AKA and Cassper Nyovest just want more Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Emmerson Mnangagwa sworn in as Zimbabwe's president in Harare
Shoving for savings: Black Friday madness hits SA
X