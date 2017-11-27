Admit it, you're a sex pest! Powerful men need to stop deluding themselves

If the men of the world - men who proclaim their own greatness - shape their own legacy by crafting their own narrative of glory, they also set themselves up for their own fall into ignominy.

Case in point: Charlie Rose, the famous but now disgraced CBS broadcaster who was recently denounced as a serial sexual predator. A man who believed his own hype, but will now be remembered for walking around with an open bathrobe, exposing himself to aspiring young female journalists, convinced that he was so powerful, so attractive, so famous, so great that any woman would be so honoured to have a glimpse - or far more - of him.

This is the same man, celebrated for his interviews with the likes of Vladimir Putin, Steve Jobs, Bill Gates and Bashar al-Assad, who said to Georgetown University's 2015 graduating class: ''Think ahead to the end of your life. And think about what you would like to be remembered for at the end of your life. It's not honour. It's not prestige. It is character. It is integrity. It is truth. It is doing the right thing. It's hard to imagine or think about that when you're 22. It's easy when you're 73."