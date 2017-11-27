Got R2,8m & the need for speed? The Tesla Roadster is for you

Less than a fortnight ago at the company's design studio in Hawthorne, California, Musk unveiled a fully electric truck that he claims will do 1.6 million kilometres before it needs replacing, has regenerative brakes that means its brakepads never need replacing and can do 800km on a charge. Moreover, it can manage 400km from half an hour's charge with the new Megacharger unveiled at the same time.

That alone ought to be enough to get your attention. Trucking may not be sexy, but it's essential and it's a part of the sector Musk refers to as "terrestrial transport" that's ripest for upheaval. Musk isn't the only one looking to change it, though. Volvo, Daimler Chrysler and others are also looking at both electrifying and automating their trucks.

The Tesla truck was billed as the star of the show, but that was all part of the pantomime.

The real show-stopper was the new Tesla Roadster that rolled out of a trailer and straight into the headlines of every tech and motoring publication on earth.

The specifications are readily available online, but the key ones are these: 0-100km/h in 1.9 seconds, 0-160km/h in 4.2 seconds, a top speed of 400km/h, a range of almost 1,000km to a charge and a price tag of $200,000 (around R2.8-million).

If those numbers mean nothing to you it's the first and last you should focus on. McLaren, Ferrari, Lamborghini, Bugatti, Porsche and the like all struggle to make cars that can do 0-100km/h in less than 2.7 seconds. And those that come close tend to cost five times what the Tesla Roadster will. Meanwhile, no one else has managed a fully electric car with a 1,000km range.