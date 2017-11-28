Famous Ghanaian artist El Anatsui's work on show in Joburg

In my pre-internet childhood what I learned about art history I learned from degraded B&W photostats and miscellaneous slides, and the very occasional school field trip to the Johannesburg Art Gallery.

Consequently, the particular exhilaration of facing an artwork in full colour and at full size is sometimes - surely not always - obliterating.

I remember the morning in New York at the Metropolitan Museum when I first saw an El Anatsui. I was travelling alone, two weeks in monk-like silence, broken only by requests for pancakes or hotdogs. My visceral response to Between Earth and Heaven, the iconic Anatsui drape hanging in the Rockefeller Wing for the Arts of Africa, Oceania and the Americas, was: What is a contemporary artwork like this one doing in the wing for Arts of Africa, Oceania and the Americas?

Surrounded by - and profoundly at odds with - exquisite pre-Columbian feather wall hangings and funerary carvings, Anatsui's installation had been ethnologised.