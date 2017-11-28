SA animation 'Revolting Rhymes' scoops international award
After beating stiff competition at the prestigious Bafta Children’s Awards on Monday‚ Revolting Rhymes - animated in Cape Town and Berlin - now has it sights sets on next year's Emmy’s.
The film is an adaptation of Roald Dahl and Quentin Blake’s classic book of surprising fairytales and is voiced by a stellar cast that includes Dominic West (The Affair) as The Wolf‚ Rose Leslie (Game of Thrones) as Red Riding Hood and Gemma Chan (Humans) as Snow White.
Produced by Magic Light Pictures‚ Revolting Rhymes was animated at Magic Light’s Berlin studio and Cape Town’s Triggerfish. It won Best Animation at the Bafta’s‚ beating The Amazing World of Gumball‚ Shaun the Sheep and We’re Going On A Bear Hunt.
WATCH | A trailer for Revolting Rhymes
“It’s an amazing honour to win at Britain’s most prestigious awards‚” said Triggerfish CEO Stuart Forrest. “We’re so proud of the team. This was the second year in a row that we’ve been nominated for our work with Magic Light‚ so winning is further proof that Africa is producing some of the best animation in the world.”
Revolting Rhymes is also nominated for three European Animation Awards on December 8 and Best Animation at the International Emmy Kids Awards‚ in April next year.
Magic Light Pictures’ third collaboration with Triggerfish‚ The Highway Rat‚ is coming to BBC One this Christmas. An adaptation of Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler’s bestseller‚ The Highway Rat is a swashbuckling tale of bandits and biscuits aimed at families. - TimesLIVE
