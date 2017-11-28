After beating stiff competition at the prestigious Bafta Children’s Awards on Monday‚ Revolting Rhymes - animated in Cape Town and Berlin - now has it sights sets on next year's Emmy’s.

The film is an adaptation of Roald Dahl and Quentin Blake’s classic book of surprising fairytales and is voiced by a stellar cast that includes Dominic West (The Affair) as The Wolf‚ Rose Leslie (Game of Thrones) as Red Riding Hood and Gemma Chan (Humans) as Snow White.

Produced by Magic Light Pictures‚ Revolting Rhymes was animated at Magic Light’s Berlin studio and Cape Town’s Triggerfish. It won Best Animation at the Bafta’s‚ beating The Amazing World of Gumball‚ Shaun the Sheep and We’re Going On A Bear Hunt.

WATCH | A trailer for Revolting Rhymes