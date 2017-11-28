Females do outshine boys at school and at university‚ a study at Stelllenbosch University has found.

“On average girls actually do better than boys. They learn to read much quicker than boys do (which is true of pretty much all middle- and high-income countries). In South Africa girls also perform better in mathematics‚” say doctors Nic Spaull and Hendrik van Broekhuizen from the research group on Socio-Economic Policy (ReSEP) in Stellenbosch University’s Department of Economics.

Their study titled The ‘Martha Effect’: The compounding female advantage in South African higher education was published recently in the Stellenbosch Working Paper Series of the Department of Economics and the Bureau for Economic Research at SU.

The researchers looked at large nationally representative surveys from 2011 and 2015 which show that by Grade 4 girls are a full year of learning ahead of their male peers in reading and by Grade 5 about 40% of a year of a learning ahead of boys in mathematics. However‚ by matric this has reversed and boys do better than girls in maths and science in matric.