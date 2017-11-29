Meghan Markle: could a modern royal not have an acting career too?

Meghan Markle says acting will take a back seat when she marries Prince Harry, following the example of screen icon Grace Kelly who abandoned Hollywood to marry into royalty.

The 36-year-old has starred in legal drama Suits since 2011, but is likely to shed many outside interests as she joins the British royal family following the couple's engagement announcement, according to observers.

Markle confirmed in an interview with the BBC she would be giving up acting and would focus much of her attention on the causes that are important to her.

"I don't see it as giving anything up. I see it as a change. It's a new chapter," she said.

Markle and Harry, 33, will wed in spring next year, 62 years after silver screen icon Kelly abandoned her glittering career to marry Monaco's Prince Rainier III.

Hollywood branding expert Jeetendr Sehdev pointed out however that Markle is not in the same league as the Oscar-winning star of 1950s Hitchcock thrillers Dial M for Murder, Rear Window and To Catch a Thief.

"Americans who have heard of Meghan will remember her as a working TV actor rather than an celebrity or a Hollywood star," said Sehdev, bestselling author of The Kim Kardashian Principle.