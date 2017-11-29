New Sibande artwork a reminder that ‘women are stronger as a group’

She continued: “The final piece for me represents unity‚ standing together‚ a gathering of young women fighting against inequality. It also represents an alternative future where black women are in control of where they want to be‚ where the black female body is free.”

This is the second year that Sibande has teamed up with ActionAid.

One of the women who collaborated on the work was Mpilo Mpanza‚ 27‚ from KwaThema. She said: “As queer people‚ we have fought for acceptance‚ and up to this day we are not accepted. It is important for me as a young black queer woman to send the message that we are here to stay.”

For Thelma Mwale‚ 23‚ from Diepsloot‚ the artwork represents her fight against xenophobia in South Africa. “I have seen so many challenges towards foreigners. They are being attacked for many reasons. So when I came [to the workshop] I was able to draw what I feel about being a foreigner. As a woman you are just a person from another country that doesn’t have a say in the community‚ someone who doesn’t belong here.”