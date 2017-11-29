Party at Ponte: Jozi's latest inner-city venue offers unbeatable views

Jozi's most iconic building, Ponte, will soon launch a new venue offering Johannesburgers the opportunity to view the city from a fantastic vantage point.

Called 5101 (fifty-one-oh-one), the venue is the project of inner-city tours organisation Dlala Nje and will function as a for-hire events venue, catering to exhibitions, book launches, sundowners, dinner parties and whatever else promoters can think of.

Dlala Nje CEO Michal Luptak says that one of the goals for the venue is to immerse patrons in the glory days of the famous Ponte flats.

"[5101] used to be my co-founder Nickolaus Bauer's flat when we moved into Ponte in 2012," says Luptak.

"We used to host our tours through our own homes five years ago. Later Nick moved out and we got permission to use 5101 exclusively for tours. This happened about two years ago. Since then we have had a vision of recreating the triple storey penthouses as they were in the 1970s. 5101 is the first step in this direction."

5101 is set to launch early next month and bookings will be essential.

Once the venue is in full swing expect "a transformative experience that brings together the honesty of the complex and of our transitioning city", says Luptak.

• For more information, contact 5101@dlalanje.org or visit dlalanje.org

• This article was originally published in The Times.