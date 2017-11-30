Lifestyle

Oz wants Prince Harry to go party Down Under for his bachelors

30 November 2017 - 15:06 By AFP Relaxnews
Britain's Prince Harry meeting members of the public during a visit to the Sydney Opera House in Sydney in 2015.
Britain's Prince Harry meeting members of the public during a visit to the Sydney Opera House in Sydney in 2015.
Image: SAEED KHAN/AFP

Australia's tourism minister has made a shameless pitch to entice Prince Harry Down Under for his stag night or honeymoon, offering a James Bond-style "helicopter crawl" or seclusion in the Outback.

The prince will marry Meghan Markle next May, and Steve Ciobo said Thursday he had written to Clarence House with a list of adrenaline-packed suggestions for a buck's party, as well as "slower, contemplative" honeymoon options.

"Australia can provide the perfect pre-wedding party and an amazing romantic honeymoon after the wedding," he said in a statement.

Meghan Markle: could a modern royal not have an acting career too?

Meghan Markle says acting will take a back seat when she marries Prince Harry, following the example of screen icon Grace Kelly who abandoned ...
Lifestyle
1 day ago

The minister said the prince and his friends could replace the traditional Aussie pub crawl with a helicopter crawl of Outback drinking venues, or go fishing for barramundi in the Northern Territory.

"We also have suggested they could come to the Gold Coast and go dune buggying," he told Channel Nine television.

"Then for the honeymoon something a little bit more slower and contemplative. They could visit some of the magnificent parts of Australia."

He suggested the Longitude 131 Lodge near giant red monolith Uluru - also known as Ayers Rock - where his brother Prince William and wife Kate previously stayed, or the Great Barrier Reef.

"I told Prince Harry Tourism Australia stands ready to work with him and Ms Markle to design an itinerary to their tastes," Ciobo said in the statement.

Why Meghan Markle will be a valuable addition to the House of Windsor

Prince Harry has popped the question - and the A-list actress said yes!
Lifestyle
3 days ago

It is not known whether Markle has visited Australia, but Harry was in the country in June this year to promote the Invictus Games.

The next version of the event for injured and sick service personnel is in Sydney in 2018, with local reports saying it could be the newly married couple's first official overseas engagement.

ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. I went broke during this: Cassper on his #FillUpFNB Stadium concert Lifestyle
  2. Ramaphosa celebrates his herd of 'test tube' cattle with new book Books
  3. 'Idols' loser accused of assaulting young woman Lifestyle
  4. There's more to life than making music, there's making money: AKA Lifestyle
  5. What’s happening with Kruger Park's dining facilities? Travel

Latest Videos

Fur flies as cheetah races Formula E car in Western Cape
Hannah Cornelius’s murder suspects’ alleged night of mayhem
X