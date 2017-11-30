Oz wants Prince Harry to go party Down Under for his bachelors

Australia's tourism minister has made a shameless pitch to entice Prince Harry Down Under for his stag night or honeymoon, offering a James Bond-style "helicopter crawl" or seclusion in the Outback.

The prince will marry Meghan Markle next May, and Steve Ciobo said Thursday he had written to Clarence House with a list of adrenaline-packed suggestions for a buck's party, as well as "slower, contemplative" honeymoon options.

"Australia can provide the perfect pre-wedding party and an amazing romantic honeymoon after the wedding," he said in a statement.