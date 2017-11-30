Lifestyle

This trio of celebs raked up the most Instagram likes in 2017

Beyoncé may have got the most likes for a single post, but it's Selena Gomez who dominated Instagram's top 10 list of the 'most-liked' celebrity posts

30 November 2017 - 14:22 By AFP Relaxnews
Beyonce at the 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
Image: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Beyoncé's artful photo announcing her pregnancy with twins back in February was the most-liked Instagram post of the year, the social network has announced.

Alongside a now-famous photo in which Beyoncé, clearly pregnant, kneels atop a flower bed covered in a green veil, the post included a message from the Carters in which they revealed their family would be "growing by two." The post earned more than 11,1 million likes.

In a fitting follow-up, Beyoncé's Instagram post revealing the twins, Rumi and Sir Carter, at one month old, earned the fourth spot on Instagram's top 10.

Lifestyle
Selena Gomez, meanwhile, holds five spots in the top 10; her top post of the year was a heartfelt message revealing she had recently undergone a kidney transplant.

Cristiano Ronaldo takes the three remaining spots, including the number-two post of the year, in which he revealed the birth of his baby girl earlier this month. 

The most-liked Instagram posts of the year are as follows:

 1. Beyoncé - 11,185,893 likes

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

2. Cristiano Ronaldo - 11,035,640 likes

A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on

3. Selena Gomez - 10,320,161 likes

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on

4. Beyoncé - 10,273,107 likes

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

5. Cristiano Ronaldo - 8,258,263 likes

A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on

6. Selena Gomez - 8,146,721 likes

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on

7. Selena Gomez - 7,782,076 likes

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on

8. Cristiano Ronaldo - 7,265,389 likes

A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on

9. Selena Gomez - 7,160,031 likes

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on

10. Selena Gomez - 7,064,084 likes

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on

