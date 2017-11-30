This trio of celebs raked up the most Instagram likes in 2017
Beyoncé may have got the most likes for a single post, but it's Selena Gomez who dominated Instagram's top 10 list of the 'most-liked' celebrity posts
Beyoncé's artful photo announcing her pregnancy with twins back in February was the most-liked Instagram post of the year, the social network has announced.
Alongside a now-famous photo in which Beyoncé, clearly pregnant, kneels atop a flower bed covered in a green veil, the post included a message from the Carters in which they revealed their family would be "growing by two." The post earned more than 11,1 million likes.
In a fitting follow-up, Beyoncé's Instagram post revealing the twins, Rumi and Sir Carter, at one month old, earned the fourth spot on Instagram's top 10.
Selena Gomez, meanwhile, holds five spots in the top 10; her top post of the year was a heartfelt message revealing she had recently undergone a kidney transplant.
Cristiano Ronaldo takes the three remaining spots, including the number-two post of the year, in which he revealed the birth of his baby girl earlier this month.
The most-liked Instagram posts of the year are as follows:
1. Beyoncé - 11,185,893 likes
2. Cristiano Ronaldo - 11,035,640 likes
3. Selena Gomez - 10,320,161 likes
4. Beyoncé - 10,273,107 likes
5. Cristiano Ronaldo - 8,258,263 likes
6. Selena Gomez - 8,146,721 likes
7. Selena Gomez - 7,782,076 likes
8. Cristiano Ronaldo - 7,265,389 likes
9. Selena Gomez - 7,160,031 likes
10. Selena Gomez - 7,064,084 likes
