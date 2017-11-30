This trio of celebs raked up the most Instagram likes in 2017

Beyoncé's artful photo announcing her pregnancy with twins back in February was the most-liked Instagram post of the year, the social network has announced.

Alongside a now-famous photo in which Beyoncé, clearly pregnant, kneels atop a flower bed covered in a green veil, the post included a message from the Carters in which they revealed their family would be "growing by two." The post earned more than 11,1 million likes.

In a fitting follow-up, Beyoncé's Instagram post revealing the twins, Rumi and Sir Carter, at one month old, earned the fourth spot on Instagram's top 10.