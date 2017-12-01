3 addictive Nintendo Switch games to get your hands on these holidays

1. XENOBADE CHRONICLES 2

Xenobade Chronicles 2 is available exclusively on Switch. This fun foray into the world of Alrest - a mythical world in the clouds where cities live on the back of dragon/turtle-like Titans - is the latest in the Xeno series.

Like all good Japanese Role-playing Games (RPGs), Chronicles 2 has a strong sense of anime style and belief that the teamwork of a fun bunch of misfits called Blades - led by a young, spunky protagonist called Rex with a ridiculously large sword - can save the world.

This time Rex and his friends must find a way to get Pyra - a living weapon who saved his life - to the fabled land of Elysium before all the titans die.