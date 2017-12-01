Lifestyle

Level Up

3 addictive Nintendo Switch games to get your hands on these holidays

Nintendo Switch proves that it's the gift that keeps on giving with a new game - 'Xenoblade Chronicles 2' - and two spruced-up older ones - 'Skyrim and Snipperclips Plus', which are perfect for the holidays, writes Sylvia McKeown

02 December 2017 - 00:00 By Sylvia McKeown
'Xenobade Chronicles 2'.
'Xenobade Chronicles 2'.
Image: Supplied

1. XENOBADE CHRONICLES 2

Xenobade Chronicles 2 is available exclusively on Switch. This fun foray into the world of Alrest - a mythical world in the clouds where cities live on the back of dragon/turtle-like Titans - is the latest in the Xeno series.

Like all good Japanese Role-playing Games (RPGs), Chronicles 2 has a strong sense of anime style and belief that the teamwork of a fun bunch of misfits called Blades - led by a young, spunky protagonist called Rex with a ridiculously large sword - can save the world.

This time Rex and his friends must find a way to get Pyra - a living weapon who saved his life - to the fabled land of Elysium before all the titans die.

 

WATCH | The game trailer for Xenobade Chronicles 2

Although the fighting style is a bit clunky and takes a while to get used to, and the British voice-over is a bit pretentious, the game itself is disarmingly charming and addictive. The tutorial phases explain everything in insane detail, making it the perfect first Japanese RPG for any young newcomer to the genre.

With Japanese-style games on the rise in the West again this is the perfect summer adventure to sink your teeth into.

2. SKYRIM

Skyrim is available on Switch, Playstation 4 and Xbox One. The improved re-release of one of the best games ever made was always going to be an exciting prospect. It's a vast and glorious tale of magic and dragons and now, thanks to its reworked graphics, is even more beautiful than before.

The reason you should play it on the Switch, though, is not just because the joycon gameplay integration is intoxicating, but because with a simple tap of a Zelda amiibo your character will be presented with gifts from Breath of the Wilde, including Link's classic blue outfit. Nothing wrong with wanting to look your best while speaking in dragons' tongue and taking an arrow to the knee.

WATCH | The game trailer for Skyrim

The first time I played this game I dedicated every spare hour I had to it for three months and didn't even touch the main quest. Now you know where you'll find me this December.

If you want more of the world of Tamriel you can play Elderscrolls online for free until December 6 on PS4 and PC.

3. SNIPPERCLIPS PLUS: CUT IT OUT TOGETHER

Snipperclips Plus: Cut it Out Together is also available exclusively on Switch. Now that school holidays are upon us there's no better time for a game that's designed around co-operation.

Snipperclips is a puzzler in which two paper friends, Snip and Clip, have to work together to solve each mini game. And now there's a whole new world and 40 new pieces of extra entertainment in this fan favourite.

WATCH | The game trailer for Snipperclips Plus: Cut it Out Together

You can play it on your own but the game really comes alive when you play it together. The magic of joycons allows you to split the game and play any time you like.

Fun, colourful and simple, the puzzles are amusing - like helping a hamster or popping balloons - and get tricksy enough to keep you interested. No road trip should leave home without it.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Does 'Super Mario Odyssey' live up to the hype?

Sylvia McKeown reviews one of the most hotly-anticipated games of the year
Lifestyle
20 days ago

'Wolfenstein II' has inadvertently become 2017's most political game

A curious thing is happening in the gaming world in 2017: people are angry that there is a game where you get to kill Nazis.
Lifestyle
28 days ago

Game Review: 'Assassin's Creed Origins' is puuurfectly fun

Sylvia McKeown finds a simple - and surprising - reason to love the latest installment in the 'Assassin's Creed' franchise
Lifestyle
1 month ago
ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. What’s happening with Kruger Park's dining facilities? Travel
  2. 'Idols' loser accused of assaulting young woman Lifestyle
  3. Nigeria's flourishing 'miracle cure' business for HIV/AIDS Health & Sex
  4. SA beach named one of the world's 50 best Travel
  5. This trio of celebs raked up the most Instagram likes in 2017 Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Fur flies as cheetah races Formula E car in Western Cape
Hannah Cornelius’s murder suspects’ alleged night of mayhem
X