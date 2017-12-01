Level Up
3 addictive Nintendo Switch games to get your hands on these holidays
Nintendo Switch proves that it's the gift that keeps on giving with a new game - 'Xenoblade Chronicles 2' - and two spruced-up older ones - 'Skyrim and Snipperclips Plus', which are perfect for the holidays, writes Sylvia McKeown
1. XENOBADE CHRONICLES 2
Xenobade Chronicles 2 is available exclusively on Switch. This fun foray into the world of Alrest - a mythical world in the clouds where cities live on the back of dragon/turtle-like Titans - is the latest in the Xeno series.
Like all good Japanese Role-playing Games (RPGs), Chronicles 2 has a strong sense of anime style and belief that the teamwork of a fun bunch of misfits called Blades - led by a young, spunky protagonist called Rex with a ridiculously large sword - can save the world.
This time Rex and his friends must find a way to get Pyra - a living weapon who saved his life - to the fabled land of Elysium before all the titans die.
WATCH | The game trailer for Xenobade Chronicles 2
Although the fighting style is a bit clunky and takes a while to get used to, and the British voice-over is a bit pretentious, the game itself is disarmingly charming and addictive. The tutorial phases explain everything in insane detail, making it the perfect first Japanese RPG for any young newcomer to the genre.
With Japanese-style games on the rise in the West again this is the perfect summer adventure to sink your teeth into.
2. SKYRIM
Skyrim is available on Switch, Playstation 4 and Xbox One. The improved re-release of one of the best games ever made was always going to be an exciting prospect. It's a vast and glorious tale of magic and dragons and now, thanks to its reworked graphics, is even more beautiful than before.
The reason you should play it on the Switch, though, is not just because the joycon gameplay integration is intoxicating, but because with a simple tap of a Zelda amiibo your character will be presented with gifts from Breath of the Wilde, including Link's classic blue outfit. Nothing wrong with wanting to look your best while speaking in dragons' tongue and taking an arrow to the knee.
WATCH | The game trailer for Skyrim
The first time I played this game I dedicated every spare hour I had to it for three months and didn't even touch the main quest. Now you know where you'll find me this December.
If you want more of the world of Tamriel you can play Elderscrolls online for free until December 6 on PS4 and PC.
3. SNIPPERCLIPS PLUS: CUT IT OUT TOGETHER
Snipperclips Plus: Cut it Out Together is also available exclusively on Switch. Now that school holidays are upon us there's no better time for a game that's designed around co-operation.
Snipperclips is a puzzler in which two paper friends, Snip and Clip, have to work together to solve each mini game. And now there's a whole new world and 40 new pieces of extra entertainment in this fan favourite.
WATCH | The game trailer for Snipperclips Plus: Cut it Out Together
You can play it on your own but the game really comes alive when you play it together. The magic of joycons allows you to split the game and play any time you like.
Fun, colourful and simple, the puzzles are amusing - like helping a hamster or popping balloons - and get tricksy enough to keep you interested. No road trip should leave home without it.
