Are the Grammy awards legit?
The credibility of the Grammys has come under fire after rapper Q-Tip lashed out for not receiving a nomination despite 'promises'
Earlier this week the nominees for the 2018 Grammys were announced and on the surface it looked like they finally got things right.
Jay-Z, Kendrick Lamar, Childish Gambino, Lorde and Bruno Mars all picked up multiple nominations.
Throughout the categories, especially those deemed "urban", there seemed to be a concerted effort to recognise music and artists that had made waves in pop culture.
All in all it seemed like the Grammys had finally done well, until A Tribe Called Quest's Q-Tip took to Instagram to throw a palm-sized fly in the ointment.
He fumed, perhaps rightly so, that the last Tribe Called Quest album, We Got It From Here, Thank You For Your Service, did not receive a nomination.
The thrust of Q-Tip's argument was that despite the fact that the band had been convinced to perform at last year's edition of the awards, and the fact that they had a phenomenal album, they were still not recognised.
If artists are being promised awards or nominations in exchange for appearances, the credibility of the whole enterprise must be thrown into question
He alluded to the fact that promises had been made and in so doing exposed what many had suspected for a long time; the Grammys are not just about music.
If artists are being promised awards or nominations in exchange for appearances, the credibility of the whole enterprise must be thrown into question.
The awards have been marketed as a celebration of musical excellence but it would seem that musical excellence is not the sole criterion. There are clearly criteria involved that have little to do with music and, if that is the case, the Grammys are little more than a high-profile marketing exercise.
Once you look at it that way the fact that they seem more willing to recognise artists that moved music culture forward seems less like a self-correction than an attempt to pander after years of declining ratings.
• This article was originally published in The Times
