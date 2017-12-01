Aspiring stars get a chance to wow at dynamic music showcase, Ignite

More than that it's a chance for talented youngsters who have never been given a platform to show what they are capable of.

"I'd been thinking of a way to unleash the raw talent around us. I decided to create this platform to ignite a whole lot of talent, to polish and turn the potential I see around me into diamonds. It's my calling."

Mkhize almost became an engineer instead of getting into music.

"My mom was the conductor of our church choir. She was a single mother and so with no one to take care of me she would take me along to choir practice. Little did I realise how much I was learning."

She put him in the choir - in the front row.

"I was the only boy there. I hated it."

Good at maths, his mother pushed him to get a profession, but engineering didn't sit well with him.

"I pushed back and moved into the music business. She wasn't happy but when she passed way she was a proud mother who was always boasting about me."

