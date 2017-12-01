Entertainment
Aspiring stars get a chance to wow at dynamic music showcase, Ignite
Following a spectacular show last year, Durban's Moses Mabhida Stadium will again be the home of the flamboyant entertainment event, writes Shelley Seid
Ignite music mogul Lindelani Mkhize's fashion, arts and lifestyle shows returns to Durban on December 22.
On at the Presidential Atrium of the Moses Mabhida Stadium, the audience is encouraged to dress up to walk the red carpet, have some great food and be entertained by a two-hour musical showcase.
It's an event worthy of the man responsible for the phenomenally successful Joyous Celebration, for starting Sony in South Africa, pioneering kwaito and signing up Hugh Masekela and Springbok Nude Girls.
Ignite, says Mkhize, is a chance for those who attend to spoil themselves.
More than that it's a chance for talented youngsters who have never been given a platform to show what they are capable of.
"I'd been thinking of a way to unleash the raw talent around us. I decided to create this platform to ignite a whole lot of talent, to polish and turn the potential I see around me into diamonds. It's my calling."
Mkhize almost became an engineer instead of getting into music.
"My mom was the conductor of our church choir. She was a single mother and so with no one to take care of me she would take me along to choir practice. Little did I realise how much I was learning."
She put him in the choir - in the front row.
"I was the only boy there. I hated it."
Good at maths, his mother pushed him to get a profession, but engineering didn't sit well with him.
"I pushed back and moved into the music business. She wasn't happy but when she passed way she was a proud mother who was always boasting about me."
WATCH | A quick overview last year's Ignite event
One of Mkhize's strengths is his love for all music genres.
"I'm busy working with kwaito, and pop and dance music during the day and with gospel at night. I try not to box myself in.
"People thought I was crazy when I got involved in rock - and Afrikaans rock at that - and signed Springbok Nude Girls but I thought they had a very rich, very South African sound."
The artists who will be given a platform at Ignite reflect this. If you love jazz look out for Suki from Eastern Cape.
If gospel is your thing there is Sbu from Durban and Mary B from Cape Town is the person for R& B lovers.
"With the talent kids have we can create a vibrant arts economy. I want to ignite their passion," he says.
