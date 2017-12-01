Cape Town jol: what to do in the Mother City this weekend

LIFESTYLE

WAVESCAPE

Surf and ocean film festival showcasing works by local scientists, filmmakers, artists, photographers and activists.

When and where: Until December 10 at CBD and southern suburbs venues. See wavescapefestival.com or wavescape.co.za

THE POLE FACTOR

Pole-dancing competition includes pole acrobat, artiste, provocateur and duets. Open to amateur and professional men and women.

When: Saturday, December 2, 7pm-9pm

Where: Nassau Centre, Groote Schuur High School, Newlands; R250 at Quicket

MUSIC

HIP HOP AND SPOKEN WORK INSTRUMENTALS

All-female line-up of artists, an open-mic showcase, and a section where artists can rap, sing and vocalise to instruments. Folk-rock and alternative pop sets will be followed by performance art and DJs.

When: Saturday, December 2, 7pm

Where: Food Jams, Fairview Avenue, Woodstock; R60, R145 with dinner. You'll get in free if you bring an instrument and take part in the jam

FESTIVALS

SYNERGY LIVE

Electronic music bash with live acts and DJs, food trucks and a market.

When: Friday, December 1, noon until Sunday, December 3, 4pm

Where: Anura Wine Farm, Klapmuts, Stellenbosch; R160-R465 at Webtickets

CAPE TOWN FESTIVAL OF BEER

More than 200 beers, 60 breweries, food stalls, music and live rugby.

When: Friday, December 1 and Saturday, December 2, noon-midnight, Sunday, December 3, 10am-7pm

Where: Hamilton's Rugby Club, Green Point; R60-R150 at Webtickets, under-12s free

FAMILY

GOOD COMPANY MARKET

Crafters, food, pony rides and jumping castles.

When: Sunday, December 3, 10am-3.30pm

Where: Company's Garden, Cape Town; free