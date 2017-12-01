Entertainment
Cape Town jol: what to do in the Mother City this weekend
Great events happening in the Cape
LIFESTYLE
WAVESCAPE
Surf and ocean film festival showcasing works by local scientists, filmmakers, artists, photographers and activists.
When and where: Until December 10 at CBD and southern suburbs venues. See wavescapefestival.com or wavescape.co.za
THE POLE FACTOR
Pole-dancing competition includes pole acrobat, artiste, provocateur and duets. Open to amateur and professional men and women.
When: Saturday, December 2, 7pm-9pm
Where: Nassau Centre, Groote Schuur High School, Newlands; R250 at Quicket
MUSIC
HIP HOP AND SPOKEN WORK INSTRUMENTALS
All-female line-up of artists, an open-mic showcase, and a section where artists can rap, sing and vocalise to instruments. Folk-rock and alternative pop sets will be followed by performance art and DJs.
When: Saturday, December 2, 7pm
Where: Food Jams, Fairview Avenue, Woodstock; R60, R145 with dinner. You'll get in free if you bring an instrument and take part in the jam
FESTIVALS
SYNERGY LIVE
Electronic music bash with live acts and DJs, food trucks and a market.
When: Friday, December 1, noon until Sunday, December 3, 4pm
Where: Anura Wine Farm, Klapmuts, Stellenbosch; R160-R465 at Webtickets
CAPE TOWN FESTIVAL OF BEER
More than 200 beers, 60 breweries, food stalls, music and live rugby.
When: Friday, December 1 and Saturday, December 2, noon-midnight, Sunday, December 3, 10am-7pm
Where: Hamilton's Rugby Club, Green Point; R60-R150 at Webtickets, under-12s free
FAMILY
GOOD COMPANY MARKET
Crafters, food, pony rides and jumping castles.
When: Sunday, December 3, 10am-3.30pm
Where: Company's Garden, Cape Town; free
