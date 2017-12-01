Lifestyle

Durban gig guide: fun things to do this weekend & next week

Here are some great events coming up in Durbs

01 December 2017 - 08:07 By Staff reporter
Durban has many cultural events taking place this weekend. Join in the fun.
Image: 123RF/Leon Swart

• Sail the Seven Seas with Sinbad in this year's festive pantomime, Sinbad the Sailor, opening at 7pm tonight at the Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre.

The show runs until January 7, with performances at 2.30pm Tuesdays to Sundays and a 7pm show on Fridays.

Tickets are R150 to R230 per person through computicket.co.za. Visit kickstarttheatre.co.za for more information.

• For more mature stage thrills, check out the comedic adult pantomime Dracula at the On Stage@Altitude supper theatre in Silver Avenue, Stamford Hill.

Tickets are R140 per person through quicket.co.za

• Check out the Christmas Lights in the Park event at Wavepark Durban, 1 Palm Boulevard, Umhlanga, starting at 6pm today. There'll also be live music, food stalls, family entertainment and the chance to take pictures with Santa.

Tickets are R50 each through webtickets.co.za

