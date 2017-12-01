Entertainment
FriYAY: your guide to weekend entertainment in Jozi
Make the most of your weekend by attending one of these awesome events
01 December 2017 - 07:41
MUSIC
#fillupFNBstadium
Join Cassper Nyovest and friends as they attempt to pack out FNB Stadium.
When: Saturday, December 2, 8pm
Where: FNB Stadium, R100-R500, computicket.com
POPS MOHAMED
A night on the town with the legendary jazz musician.
When: Saturday, December 2, 7pm
Where: Winnie's Jazz Bar, R150, 011-656-3059
MAFIKIZOLO CELEBRATE 20 YEARS
Two decades worth of one of the country's best selling Afro-pop groups is on show.
When: Saturday, December 2, 7pm
Where: Silverstar Casino, R290, computicket.com
LIFESTYLE
CHAMPAGNE AND COGNAC BRUNCH
Sounds like a suitably delicious idea.
When: Saturday, December 2, 11am
Where: Shades of Summer Boutique Hotel, R800, quicket.co.za
