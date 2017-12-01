Lifestyle

FriYAY: your guide to weekend entertainment in Jozi

Make the most of your weekend by attending one of these awesome events

01 December 2017 - 07:41 By Yolisa Mkele
Cassper Nyovest will attempt to fill FNB Stadium on Saturday.
Image: Moeletsi Mabe

MUSIC

#fillupFNBstadium

Join Cassper Nyovest and friends as they attempt to pack out FNB Stadium.

When: Saturday, December 2, 8pm

Where: FNB Stadium, R100-R500, computicket.com

POPS MOHAMED

A night on the town with the legendary jazz musician.

When: Saturday, December 2, 7pm

Where: Winnie's Jazz Bar, R150, 011-656-3059

MAFIKIZOLO CELEBRATE 20 YEARS

Two decades worth of one of the country's best selling Afro-pop groups is on show.

When: Saturday, December 2, 7pm

Where: Silverstar Casino, R290, computicket.com

LIFESTYLE

CHAMPAGNE AND COGNAC BRUNCH

Sounds like a suitably delicious idea.

When: Saturday, December 2, 11am

Where: Shades of Summer Boutique Hotel, R800, quicket.co.za

