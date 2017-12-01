Lifestyle

LISTEN | Ed Sheeran & Beyoncé's 'Perfect Duet' will give you the feels

01 December 2017 - 12:23 By AFP Relaxnews
Ed Sheeran has brought Beyoncé on board for a 'Perfect' duet.
Ed Sheeran has brought Beyoncé on board for a 'Perfect' duet.
Image: AFP Photo/Valerie Macon

As announced just hours earlier, Ed Sheeran has revealed his duet with Beyoncé on a new version of his track Perfect.

In the new Perfect Duet, Sheeran begins the track with an acoustic section on his own, while Queen Bey chimes in on the second verse joined by a choral backing. Sheeran soon joins her and the two harmonize through the end of the stripped-back rendition.

Perfect appeared on Sheeran's most recent album,÷, out earlier this year, and was also released as one of the album's singles.

Beyoncé has lent her voice to a number of recent collaborations, including a version of J Balvin and Willy William's Mi Gente and Eminem's Walk on Water.

LISTEN | Ed Sheeran's Perfect Duet with Beyoncé

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

This trio of celebs raked up the most Instagram likes in 2017

Beyoncé may have got the most likes for a single post, but it's Selena Gomez who dominated Instagram's top 10 list of the 'most liked' celebrity posts
Lifestyle
22 hours ago

Jay Z admits to cheating on Beyoncé

There has always been talk that Jay-Z has cheated on Beyoncé, but both have ignored the speculation and never spoken out about it. While there have ...
TshisaLIVE
4 hours ago

Beyoncé's beauty guru on the makeup mistakes everybody makes

Beyoncé, Kim and Khloe Kardashian, Chrissy Teigen, Margot Robbie ... these are some of the names on celebrity makeup artist Sir John's stellar client ...
Lifestyle
9 days ago
ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. What’s happening with Kruger Park's dining facilities? Travel
  2. 'Idols' loser accused of assaulting young woman Lifestyle
  3. Nigeria's flourishing 'miracle cure' business for HIV/AIDS Health & Sex
  4. I went broke during this: Cassper on his #FillUpFNB Stadium concert Lifestyle
  5. Curvy girls can sell lingerie too: plus-size model recreates Victoria's Secret ... Fashion & Beauty

Latest Videos

Fur flies as cheetah races Formula E car in Western Cape
Hannah Cornelius’s murder suspects’ alleged night of mayhem
X