LISTEN | Ed Sheeran & Beyoncé's 'Perfect Duet' will give you the feels

As announced just hours earlier, Ed Sheeran has revealed his duet with Beyoncé on a new version of his track Perfect.

In the new Perfect Duet, Sheeran begins the track with an acoustic section on his own, while Queen Bey chimes in on the second verse joined by a choral backing. Sheeran soon joins her and the two harmonize through the end of the stripped-back rendition.

Perfect appeared on Sheeran's most recent album,÷, out earlier this year, and was also released as one of the album's singles.

Beyoncé has lent her voice to a number of recent collaborations, including a version of J Balvin and Willy William's Mi Gente and Eminem's Walk on Water.

LISTEN | Ed Sheeran's Perfect Duet with Beyoncé