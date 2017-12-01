Movie Review: 'Battle of the Sexes' is satisfyingly entertaining

In an age where sexism and misogyny have once again reared their ugly heads, the Little Miss Sunshine team of Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris's biopic of the infamous 1973 exhibition tennis match between 29-year-old Billie Jean King (Emma Stone) and 55-year-old Bobby Riggs (Steve Carell) is given a new, easy-to-grasp relevance.

While the actual tennis is more of a footnote in Battle of the Sexes, the film paints a satisfying if not exceptionally challenging picture of King's struggle to gain equal recognition for women in the game.