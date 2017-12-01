Lifestyle

Movie Review: 'Battle of the Sexes' is satisfyingly entertaining

This biopic tells the story of the infamous 1973 tennis match between Billy Jean King and Bobby Riggs with plenty of quiet humour and nice period touches

Tymon Smith Columnist
01 December 2017 - 10:20
'Battle of the Sexes' stars Emma Stone and Steve Carell.
Image: Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation
Image: Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation

In an age where sexism and misogyny have once again reared their ugly heads, the Little Miss Sunshine team of Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris's biopic of the infamous 1973 exhibition tennis match between 29-year-old Billie Jean King (Emma Stone) and 55-year-old Bobby Riggs (Steve Carell) is given a new, easy-to-grasp relevance.

While the actual tennis is more of a footnote in Battle of the Sexes, the film paints a satisfying if not exceptionally challenging picture of King's struggle to gain equal recognition for women in the game.

Dayton and Faris split the story between King's struggles and the breakdown of Riggs's marriage in the face of his constant gambling. Riggs is given sympathetic treatment by Carell and comes off as a hustler who'll play whatever role he must to bring off the perfect score.

Stone, in probably the best performance of her career, portrays King with sensitivity, determination and sexual awkwardness - made worse when she falls for her hairdresser Marilynne (Andrea Riseborough), complicating her seemingly stable marriage to square-jawed Larry (Austin Stowell).

WATCH | The trailer for Battle of the Sexes

The final match is more of a do-or-die for Riggs than it is for King, but both have plenty at stake and the directors carry off the climactic re-enactment with solid doses of tension and gentle ironic incredulity at the over-the-topness of it all. The material is gently handled with plenty of quiet humour, nice period touches and a brash, chain-smoking turn from comedian Sarah Silverman as manager Gladys Heldman.

While the outcome is well known, the game is not the point and Dayton and Faris do well to draw out the stories of their two protagonists and keep our interest in them over the film's two hours.

It's a story about a determined woman struggling to balance her public and professional life with the uncertainties of her personal experience and a man who once had some success trying by whatever means necessary to get back in the spotlight.

It's a timely reminder of how despite the great strides made by women like Billie Jean King, men are still as bastardly as they ever were

It isn't the most daring film about the women's movement in the 1970s, but, thanks to two strong central performances and a light touch by its directors, it provides satisfyingly entertaining moments.

It's also a timely reminder of how despite the great strides made by women like Billie Jean King, men are still as bastardly as they ever were - except these days they get more than a two-set trouncing by a woman as their comeuppance.

This article was originally published in The Times

