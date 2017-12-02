Swish, glamour and glitz to raise money for kids in rags

The night's second do also had a social bent, this time in aid of those too young to fend for themselves. This was the annual Save the Children gala dinner, which was held at Sandton's swish Maslow Hotel and roped in a roster of the land's top talent led by Terry Pheto and Bobo "Bo Denin" Seritsane to help raise funds for the worthy cause.