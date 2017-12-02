Why Black Twitter can't get enough of Britain's next royal
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are not about to unite the world and end racism with their engagement, but it's a much-needed piece of good news
03 December 2017 - 00:00
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are not about to unite the world and end racism with their engagement, but it's a much-needed piece of good news
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
SUNDAY TIMES FROM R56 PER MONTH Subscribe now for full
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE