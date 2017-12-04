Robots are getting cuter, creepier & more human-like

Manufacturers from all over the world came to Tokyo to showcase their wares at this year's International Robotics Exhibition in Tokyo, Japan.

The exhibition is one of the largest robot trade shows in the world, and featured over 300 exhibitors introducing some of the industry's latest technologies.

Featured at the show was the HRP-4C humanoid robot called Miim that can move like a human using 40 motors and another eight dedicated to facial expressions. She can respond to speech and can sing.

The Hana-chan soft robot sniffs feet for bad odours. When the odour hits maximum the toy falls over and wags its tail in shock.

Toyota Motor Corporation's humanoid robot T-HR3 entertained audiences by doing the ''dab". - Staff reporter

• This article was originally published in The Times.