Why Miss Universe needs to keep kicking ass

Sometimes it's like we're being punked by life itself. Just as #MeToo seems to be rupturing the silence that had surrounded the stories of women who've been sexually harassed, assaulted, abused and raped by men who dispensed with consent while imposing their power over them, resulting in powerful men being exposed (and not in ways they would have preferred), here comes the ultimate female sporting event on a global scale, and with a glamorous sheen to boot: the Miss Universe pageant.

There's no doubt that the new Miss Universe, Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters, who hails from the Western Cape, is absolutely stunning. And seeing she teaches women self-defence - she even foiled a kidnapping attack in Joburg a mere month ago - she believes in female empowerment. Clearly she can kick any man's ass.