Artist Ai Weiwei takes an artistic stand against Trump

"I need to pay back my love," Weiwei insisted at a press conference in Central Park, honouring "a city [where] every young artist wants to be", where "you never feel you are a foreigner".

But the location of one of his large-scale works - Gilded Cage installed at the southeast entrance of Central Park - is not a coincidence.

Visible from the heights of Trump Tower, where Donald Trump famously lived in a gold apartment, Weiwei says he "made it gold to please" the US president, of whom he is a staunch critic.

"The travel ban, the wall to be built between the US and Mexico which is unthinkable policy," the artist, who now lives between Berlin and Beijing, said. "We are living at a time when there's no tolerance, divided - they are trying to separate us by colour, race, religion, nationality ..."

Weiwei's city-wide exhibition is a gesture welcomed by New York, something of a sanctuary in the midst of the Trump administration's anti-immigration agenda.

• This article was originally published in The Times.