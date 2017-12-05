Artist Kate Gottgens captures the essence of suburban restlessness

A guidebook to the indigenous trees of the Cape will be of no use to negotiating artist Kate Gottgens's new exhibition of 34 oil paintings.

Most of the trees in this Durban-born painter's sometimes raunchy, occasionally wistful exhibition at SMAC in Cape Town come from faraway places. The origin of the tall Mexican and California fan palms in her works Interference and Side Effects (Elegy to Suburbia), both colour-bleached studies of suburban landscapes, are self-evident.

The custard-yellow house with a large palm tree in Side Effects is based on a photo she took of a house in Bergvliet, although Gottgens mostly used Google Street View to find scenes she could paint.