Eminem reveals major stars on new album 'Revival' - due December 15

Rap superstar Eminem's long-awaited album finally has a release date - December 15 - and it will feature an array of star collaborators. The top-selling rapper of all time took to social media Tuesday to reveal details of Revival, his ninth studio album and his first in four years.

Eminem last month put out the album's first single, Walk on Water, a sharp shift in his sound with gospel-tinged vocals by Beyonce over a lonesome piano.

The tracklist showed that the album also brings in other major stars from the pop world - Skylar Grey, Kehlani, Alicia Keys, Pink and Ed Sheeran - as well as upstate New York rockers X Ambassadors.