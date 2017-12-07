Slice of paradise as Naples pizza twirling fetes UNESCO triumph

Naples' pizza twirling joined UNESCO's list of "intangible heritage" Thursday, securing the coveted status alongside a host of cultural treasures including a Saudi artform traditionally practiced only by women.

The art of 'pizzaiuolo' - which has been handed down for generations in the southern Italian city - was given the nod by the UN cultural body's World Heritage Committee, who met on the South Korean island of Jeju.

It comes after some two million people joined a petition to support Naples' application, according to Sergio Miccu, head of the Association of Neapolitan Pizzaiuoli - no doubt buoyed by his offer of complimentary pizza if the age-old culinary tradition joined the prestigious list.

"We'll be giving out free pizza in the streets," Miccu earlier told AFP.

The custom goes far beyond the pizzaiuolo's spectacular handling of the dough - hurling it into the air in order to "oxygenate" it - to include songs and stories that have turned pizza-making into a time-honoured social ritual.