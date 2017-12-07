WATCH | Gqom to crime: these were SA's most watched YouTube videos
Music videos topped the list of the most watched videos in South Africa this year, according to YouTube Rewind's annual list.
1. At the very top of the list was a Gqom track Gobis'iqolo by Bhizer featuring Busiswa, SC Gorna, Bhepepe with 4,123,682 views:
2. The official music video by Kaybee and Lady Zamar's Charlotte had 3,555,452 views.
3. The catchy tune Akanamali by Sun-EL Musician featuring Samthing Soweto had 2,570,032 views.
4. The adventures of Noko Mashaba was watched 1,514,500 times.
5. A moving song from Sipho Ngwenya's Intimate Worship season 2, featuring Thinah Zungu, had 1,507,720 views.
6. This Basky bhenga dance, created by DangerFlex SA from Team Flex Fam SA, was watched over 956,338 times.
7. Not as much a video as a slideshow, Uzalo Mamlambo in real life took the seventh spot with 1,625,437 views.
8. At number eight is a funny video by Mark Angel Comedy which had 7,048,660 views.
9. CCTV footage captured the moment a Porsche driver manages to escape from armed hijackers in his driveway was watched 734,006 times.
10. The last video to make the list was the heartbreaking moment family and friends gathered in Kempton park to remember the late Dumi Masilela where his wife shared a moving tribute to late husband. it had over 1,045,948 views.
