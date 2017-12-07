What types of Xmas gifts will make your family & friends the happiest?

As we move towards Christmas and the inevitable shopping that comes with it, many of us will be thinking about what to buy our loved ones.

However, in line with the old adage "money can't buy you happiness," some recent research suggests that having more material possessions doesn't necessarily make us happier, and spending money instead in other ways could actually give more satisfaction.

Here we look at what the studies suggest about how buying and living with less may affect well-being.

LESS TOYS, MORE HAPPINESS

The most recently published research to look at possessions and their effect on us is well-timed for Christmas.

Published last month by the University of Toledo, the new study suggests, perhaps surprisingly, that children are happier playing with less, not more toys.