Cape Town a one-chop shop for makers of US martial arts series

A Bruce Lee-inspired series is kicking Cape Town's economy into a higher gear.

US television network Cinemax is filming the 10-part Warrior in the Mother City, said the Western Cape's investment promotion agency, Wesgro.

Wesgro CEO Tim Harris said the 21-week shoot would create 250 local crew jobs and require 6,500 extras.

The series, inspired by an idea from martial arts legend Lee, is set in San Francisco's Chinatown after the US Civil War in the 19th century. It tells the story of Ah Sahm (Andrew Koji), a martial arts prodigy who travels from China to San Francisco and ends up becoming a hatchet man for the most powerful tong in Chinatown.

Other cast members include Olivia Cheng, who'll be playing Ah Toy, Chinatown’s most accomplished courtesan and madame, and Cape Town actors Langley Kirkwood and Robert Hobbs.

Warrior joins Invictus, Blood Diamond and Mad Max: Fury Road on the list of high-profile projects shot in the city.

Economic opportunities MEC Alan Winde said the number of filming permits issued in Cape Town had doubled over the past two years, thanks to world-class facilities such as the Cape Town Film Studios, where Warrior is being shot, and talented local crew.

Warrior is expected to air in late 2018 or early 2019.