Durban gig guide: fun things to do this weekend & next week

• A slow cycle ride through the twinkly streets of the city to take in the Christmas lights is a novel way of ushering in the jolly season. Bike & Bean hosts its Annual Christmas Light Ride on Monday December 11 at 8pm. Helmets are essential. Bike & Bean is at 290 Snell Parade.

• Zulu beadwork is the cause of celebration at The Secret of Beads/Imfihlo Yobuhlalo exhibition at the Durban Art Gallery. More than 100 pieces from various KZN districts

are on display. The exhibition closes on April 29.

• Loyiso Gola is back on home soil after his US TV debut and he's armed with woke jokes to school us in politics, history and race in his latest show, Unlearning. Tickets are R150 each through quicket.co.za. The show runs from December 14 to 16 at the Garden Court Hotel on Marine Parade.

• Brian McKnight and Brandy are coming to town! The US RnB stars will be stopping in Durban for a show at the ICC at 6pm on Thursday, December 14. Tickets are available through computicket.com

• Tickets are live for the Whose Line? comedy show, which will be a part of the Durban Comedy Festival 2017. It takes place on Saturday, December 23, when John Vlismas hosts an improv comedy line-up that features Jem Atkins, Glen Biderman-Pam and Masood Boomgaard. Secure your seats through computicket.com at R150 per person. The show takes place at the Gateway Hotel, Centenary Blvd and Twilight Drive, Umhlanga Ridge, at 8.30pm.