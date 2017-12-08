Lifestyle

Entertainment

FriYAY: your guide to weekend entertainment in Jozi

Make the most of your weekend by attending one of these awesome events

08 December 2017 - 09:26 By Staff reporter
Bryan Adams will perform at The Dome on Saturday.
Bryan Adams will perform at The Dome on Saturday.
Image: SUPPLIED

MUSIC

Bryan Adams - Get Up

Your dad's favourite rocker is in town.

When: Saturday, December 9, 8.30pm

Where: Ticketpro Dome, R515-R1,080, computicket.com

Texas - Live in SA

Pop-rock band tour their latest album.

When: Sunday, December 10, 11.30am

Where: Emmarentia Dam, R495, webtickets.co.za

Lira

Catch the popular songstress live.

When: Saturday, December 9, 7.30pm

Where: Emperors Palace, R150, computicket.com

Maribou State

The English electronic music act will be performing alongside PH Fat, Felix Laband, Akio, Nonku Phiri and more.

When: Saturday, December 9, 8pm

Where: Goodluck Bar, R250, computicket.com

Gibson Kente Music Tribute

A celebration of one of South African music's most iconic names.

When: Until Sunday, December 17; times vary

Where: Soweto Theatre, R120, webtickets.co.za

Avoid the crowds: 3 local destinations for a chilled December holiday

Don't join the annual flight of the great unwashed to the coast this holiday season. There are other gems to discover, writes Yolisa Mkele
Lifestyle
8 days ago

LIFESTYLE

Soulfied Chillas - All White Shutdown

Dig out all your white clothes and shake a leg at this deep house party.

When: Sunday, December 10, 2pm

Where: The Hub Presents, R70, webtickets.co.za

ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. The war against outdated beauty ideals is far from won Lifestyle
  2. Eminem reveals major stars on new album 'Revival' - due December 15 Lifestyle
  3. WATCH | Gqom to crime: these were SA's most watched YouTube videos Lifestyle
  4. SEX TALK | Help! Why does it burn when I pee? Health & Sex
  5. Why Black Twitter can't get enough of Britain's next royal Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Caroline and Josh II: Back on the road
California wildfires rage on, threatening LA neighbourhoods
X