FriYAY: your guide to weekend entertainment in Jozi

MUSIC

Bryan Adams - Get Up

Your dad's favourite rocker is in town.

When: Saturday, December 9, 8.30pm

Where: Ticketpro Dome, R515-R1,080, computicket.com

Texas - Live in SA

Pop-rock band tour their latest album.

When: Sunday, December 10, 11.30am

Where: Emmarentia Dam, R495, webtickets.co.za

Lira

Catch the popular songstress live.

When: Saturday, December 9, 7.30pm

Where: Emperors Palace, R150, computicket.com

Maribou State

The English electronic music act will be performing alongside PH Fat, Felix Laband, Akio, Nonku Phiri and more.

When: Saturday, December 9, 8pm

Where: Goodluck Bar, R250, computicket.com

Gibson Kente Music Tribute

A celebration of one of South African music's most iconic names.

When: Until Sunday, December 17; times vary

Where: Soweto Theatre, R120, webtickets.co.za