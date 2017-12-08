Entertainment
FriYAY: your guide to weekend entertainment in Jozi
Make the most of your weekend by attending one of these awesome events
MUSIC
Bryan Adams - Get Up
Your dad's favourite rocker is in town.
When: Saturday, December 9, 8.30pm
Where: Ticketpro Dome, R515-R1,080, computicket.com
Texas - Live in SA
Pop-rock band tour their latest album.
When: Sunday, December 10, 11.30am
Where: Emmarentia Dam, R495, webtickets.co.za
Lira
Catch the popular songstress live.
When: Saturday, December 9, 7.30pm
Where: Emperors Palace, R150, computicket.com
Maribou State
The English electronic music act will be performing alongside PH Fat, Felix Laband, Akio, Nonku Phiri and more.
When: Saturday, December 9, 8pm
Where: Goodluck Bar, R250, computicket.com
Gibson Kente Music Tribute
A celebration of one of South African music's most iconic names.
When: Until Sunday, December 17; times vary
Where: Soweto Theatre, R120, webtickets.co.za
LIFESTYLE
Soulfied Chillas - All White Shutdown
Dig out all your white clothes and shake a leg at this deep house party.
When: Sunday, December 10, 2pm
Where: The Hub Presents, R70, webtickets.co.za
