Level Up: 3 of the biggest game-changing games of the year
'Hellblade: Sensua's sacrifice', 'Cuphead' and 'NieR: Automata' pushed the boundaries of what makes a great game and truly made their mark in 2017, writes Sylvia McKeown
1. BIGGEST GAME CHANGER IN STORY: HELLBLADE: SENUA'S SACRIFICE
Whoever thought of making a game in which you play as a mentally unhinged Viking woman whose PTSD drives the main form of gameplay either needs a medal or a psychological evaluation. With a story of such depth and realistic graphics, Hellblade makes you question whether you are interacting with an experience or playing a "game".
Senua is a protagonist like no other and Hellblade is like no game you have ever experienced. By working through hallucinations in an environment that lies to you, this story not only changes the way you look at gaming but at the real world itself.
• Available on Steam and Playstation.
BIGGEST GAME-CHANGER IN GRAPHIC STYLE: CUPHEAD
When looking at the amazing 1930s-inspired graphics of this platformer in which you play a cute little cup man with a straw on your head you would never imagine that it would be. This. Hard. What can only be described as the kid-safe version of the Bloodborne series, Cuphead makes use of the "die to find out what you did wrong" type of gameplay that is equal parts anxiety inducing and relaxing.
Getting lost in this colourful, nostalgic world with its incredible graphics is refreshing and makes doing the same thing over and over again until you get it right extremely rewarding.
• Available on Xbox and PC.
BIGGEST GAME-CHANGER IN GAMEPLAY: NIER:AUTOMATA
If you look past the sexy veneer of the protagonist, 2B, you are presented with a game that has far more depth than her revealing clothing might suggest. What is presented as just another Japanese RPG is instead a groundbreaking thrill ride of gameplay.
Prepare to be seamlessly transported between platform, overhead, flying in spacecraft and thrilling third-person navigation and combat. Never before has a game twisted on itself so seamlessly in play or story, both of which stay with you long after you have put the controller down. It is a tour-de-force that makes any other game seem flat and repetitive and will hopefully inspire others to up their game(play).
• Available on Playstation and PC.
