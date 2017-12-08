Level Up: 3 of the biggest game-changing games of the year

1. BIGGEST GAME CHANGER IN STORY: HELLBLADE: SENUA'S SACRIFICE

Whoever thought of making a game in which you play as a mentally unhinged Viking woman whose PTSD drives the main form of gameplay either needs a medal or a psychological evaluation. With a story of such depth and realistic graphics, Hellblade makes you question whether you are interacting with an experience or playing a "game".

Senua is a protagonist like no other and Hellblade is like no game you have ever experienced. By working through hallucinations in an environment that lies to you, this story not only changes the way you look at gaming but at the real world itself.

• Available on Steam and Playstation.

WATCH | The game trailer