Review: 'Wonder' is a heart-warming movie without the mush

It turns out that while the first couple of days are rough for Auggie, his family is far more nervous and anxious than they need to be because Auggie has far more resilience and humorous coping mechanisms than they imagined.

A science wizard and Star Wars nut who when we meet him uses an astronaut helmet as a barrier between his face and the world, Auggie is soon looking into the eyes, touching the hearts and changing the minds of everyone around him - from his benevolent principal Mr Tushman (an unusually well-behaved Mandy Patinkin) to his hipster home-room teacher Mr Browne (Daveed Diggs).

WATCH | The trailer for Wonder