A return to the real

There has been an unprecedented backlash against the practice of editing reality to portray an idealised and inauthentic image

As models, celebrities and indignant consumers at large are more and more frequently contesting unrealistic beauty standards, the ethics of Photoshop are becoming increasingly fraught. Ten years ago, magazines virtually had free rein to eradicate stretch marks, elongate legs and lighten or darken skin tones at their discretion, before unveiling their finished products.