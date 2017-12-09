Lifestyle

Humour

No, we can't agree to disagree

Pedant Ndumiso Ngcobo spends his life fighting the urge to point out all the silly things other people say

10 December 2017 - 00:00 By Ndumiso Ngcobo

Fellow pedants will appreciate how hard it is fight the urge to point out all the silly things other people say

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. The war against outdated beauty ideals is far from won Lifestyle
  2. WATCH | Gqom to crime: these were SA's most watched YouTube videos Lifestyle
  3. SEX TALK | Help! Why does it burn when I pee? Health & Sex
  4. Eminem reveals major stars on new album 'Revival' - due December 15 Lifestyle
  5. No more tears: 6 tips for travelling with a baby or toddler Travel

Latest Videos

Caroline and Josh II: Back on the road
California wildfires rage on, threatening LA neighbourhoods
X