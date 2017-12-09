Humour

We're totes shipping for Zuma & Zilla to hook up

Jacob Zuma and Helen Zilla top our list of fictional couples we'd love to see get together in 2018. After all, there's always room for another wife at Nkandla

Jacob Zuma and Helen Zilla top our list of fictional couples we'd love to see get together in 2018. After all, there's always room for another wife at Nkandla