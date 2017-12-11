Here comes the phoneputer

Smartphones, laptops, tablets, smart TVs and smart watches have a lot in common. They're all screens with processing power and storage behind them. Ultimately, they're all just computers, albeit in different forms. Traditionally, though, they've all fulfilled slightly different roles, but that may be about to change.

Last week Qualcomm, a San Diego-based maker of microchips, hosted its second annual Tech Summit in Hawaii. You may never have heard of the company, but you've almost certainly used its products.

Qualcomm's most famous product is its Snapdragon range of processors, the best known of which is the Snapdragon 835, which powered this year's leading Android smartphones from big names like Samsung and LG to those from smaller players like OnePlus and Xiaomi.